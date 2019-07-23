The global ophthalmology devices market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market: About this market

Ophthalmology devices discussed in this report include both diagnostic and surgical equipment to treat glaucoma, refraction, cataract, retinal disorders, dry eye, myopia, hypermetropia, and others. This ophthalmology devices market analysis considers sales from the vision care, ophthalmology surgical devices, and ophthalmology diagnostic devices segments to hospitals and clinics, ASCs and physicians' offices, and optical retailers. Our analysis also considers the sales of Ophthalmology devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the vision care segment held the highest market share. This trend is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of refractive disorders and technological advances in eyewear are helping the vision care segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global ophthalmology devices report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, technological advances in ophthalmology devices, and the rising number of initiatives to increase awareness and customer training. However, high cost and limited reimbursement, limitations, and complications associated with ophthalmology devices, and shortage of skilled ophthalmologists may hamper the growth of the ophthalmology devices industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348524/?utm_source=PRN

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market: Overview



Technological advances in ophthalmology devices



Vendors have been leveraging on the rising need for effective treatment options from ophthalmologists and are releasing cataract, glaucoma, and vitreoretinal surgical devices with advanced technologies. These advanced ophthalmology devices are improving surgical outcomes, reducing perioperative morbidity, effectively addressing various eye conditions, and facilitating fast recovery without side-effects. As a result, the demand for technologically advanced ophthalmology devices is growing, which will lead to the expansion of the global ophthalmology devices market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Increasing medical tourism for low-cost ophthalmology



India, Mexico, South Korea, and Thailand provide low-cost, high-quality medical assistance, including ophthalmic procedures. India is the leading country for medical tourism. It has accredited specialty eye care hospitals, which have advanced infrastructure and well-trained surgeons, have been performing glaucoma procedures, cataract surgeries, corneal laser surgeries, and others at low cost. As a result, an increasing number of patients from the US and Canada, wherein medical services are expensive, are traveling to the above-mentioned countries to avail medical services. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global ophthalmology devices market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmology devices manufacturers, which include Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, HOYA Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., and The Cooper Co. Inc.



Also, the ophthalmology devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03348524/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

