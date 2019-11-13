NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ophthalmology PACS Market: About this market

This ophthalmology PACS market analysis considers sales from both web/cloud-based PACS and on-premises PACS solutions. Our analysis also considers the sales of ophthalmology PACS in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the on-premise PACS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The high security compared to web/cloud computing infrastructure will play a significant role in aiding the on-premise PACS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ophthalmology PACS market report looks at factors such as rising aging population, the surging demand for telehealth and mHealth solutions, and favorable government initiatives that encourage IT adoption in healthcare services. Our analysis also considers factors such as the increasing healthcare cost, barriers to adoption of new healthcare technologies, and shortage of skilled workforce that may hamper the growth of the ophthalmology PACS industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5826766/?utm_source=PRN

Global Ophthalmology PACS Market: Overview

Surging demand for telehealth and mHealth solutions

The need for patient-centric healthcare solutions, the increasing penetration of mobile platforms, and the rising utilization of connected medical devices is leading to an increase in the demand for mHealth and telehealth. With the integration of ophthalmology PACS, mHealth results in the improved ophthalmologic outcomes in patients with increased efficiency and reduced cost and time. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global ophthalmology PACS market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing number of smart hospitals

Advances in healthcare technologies help hospitals and other healthcare facilities in enhancing clinical outcomes with improved patient care. Healthcare technologies such as cloud computing services, AI, and telemedicine are increasingly being integrated with PACS. This integration improves collaborations, workflows, and clinical image visualization and reducing the waiting time. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ophthalmology PACS market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmology PACS manufacturers, that include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Carestream Health Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EyePACS LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., INFINITT Healthcare Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Topcon Corp., and Visbion Ltd.

Also, the ophthalmology PACS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5826766/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

