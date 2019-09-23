NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Optical Modulators Market: About this market

This optical modulators market analysis considers sales from telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and other applications. Our analysis report also considers finds the sales of optical modulators in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the telecommunications segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advances in the telecommunication industry will play a significant role in the telecommunications segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global optical modulators market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for fiber-coupled integrated optical modulators, increasing demand for cloud-based storage, and growing demand for optic fibers. However, low reliability on optical modulators for spaceflights, limitations of optical modulators, and high operating cost for managing optical modulators may hamper the growth of the optical modulators industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816314/?utm_source=PRN

Global Optical Modulators Market: Overview

Growing demand for optical fibers

Optic fibers have excellent data transmission capacity and superior quality. The adoption of optic fibers is increasing with the rise in data transmission by network storage systems, computers, and high-performance servers. This is fueling the need for optical modulators as they are used to modulate a beam of light in optic fibers. This will lead to the expansion of the global optical modulators market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The growing use of optical modulators in smart homes

The adoption of optical modulators in smart homes is increasing because they offer high-bandwidth signal for long-distances. Optical modulators have scalability and unlimited bandwidth capacity that helps in supporting a large amount of data. Vendors have started offering optical modulators that can efficiently control and monitor a wide range of applications such as security, access control, home monitoring, and home care in smart homes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global optical modulators market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical modulators manufacturers, that include Agiltron Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Gooch & Housego Plc, IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Jenoptik AG, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., and Thorlabs Inc.

Also, the optical modulators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816314/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

