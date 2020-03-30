NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Optical transceiver market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2020–2025

The global optical transceiver market size is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%. One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the increasing adoption of smart devices and rising data traffic. Also, the growing demand for computing applications and increasing requirements of compact and energy-efficient modules are driving the growth of the market. The emerging focus on 5G networks and increasing demand for high data transfer capabilities to provide opportunities for the market. However, the increasing design complexity restrains the market growth.



Based on fiber type, optical transceiver market for multimode fiber to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The optical transceiver market for multimode fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to benefits offered by multimode fiber such as cost-efficiency, high speed, and bandwidth across shorter distances, larger fiber cores, and good alignment tolerances, among others. Multimode fibers are mostly available in two dimensions—50 microns and 62.5 microns and are widely used to address the specific needs of applications and shorter reach applications. Furthermore, multimode fibers are used across data centers over a range of 100-150 meters to provide low-cost optical connection.



Based on data rates band, transceivers supporting data rates 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100Gbps expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025.

Optical transceivers supporting data rates from 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100Gbps are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The rising demand for higher data transmission is mainly driving the growing demand for 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers.



With the advent of advanced technologies such as AI and 5G, there is an increased requirement for higher bandwidth, which is eventually necessary for data center applications.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart devices and IoT is also responsible for the increasing demand for high data-rate enabled optical transceivers.Optical transceivers in the range of 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps are becoming predominant among global cloud service providers, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.



Owing to these advancements, it is evident that the increase in data rates across hyperscale data center applications will drive the growth of the optical transceiver market for 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps data rates.



APAC optical transceiver to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

Factors such as increasing internet penetration, technological advancements such as 4G and 5G connection, increase in the number of smartphone and connected device users eventually increase data traffic in data centers and provide an opportunity for high data rate optical transceivers across the APAC region.Moreover, it increases the expansion of hyper-scale data centers across the region, boosting the growth of the market.



Additionally, three major internet companies in China—Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent (BAT), are expanding their data centers across the Asian territory. Hence, the increasing expansion of data centers and advanced communication technologies are expected to drive the optical transceiver market in this region

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the optical transceiver market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



The report profiles key players in the global optical transceiver market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report II-VI Incorporated (US), FIT Hong Teng Limited (Taiwan), Lumentum (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan), Accelink (China), Applied Optoelectronics (US), Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan), Innolight (China), Mellanox (Israel), NeoPhotonics (US), Ciena (US), Cisco (US), Hisense Broadband (China), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), Perle Systems (Canada), Reflex Photonics (Canada), Smartoptics (Norway), Solid Optics (US), and Source Photonics (US)

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the optical transceiver market, with their business overview, recent developments, and key market strategies for leaders.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global optical transceiver market by form factor, wavelength, distance, data rate, connector, fiber type, application, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the optical transceiver industry and forecasts the same till 2025.



Also, the report consists of a market ranking analysis of key players operating in the optical transceiver market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the optical transceiver market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes market ranking analysis of major players, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions.



