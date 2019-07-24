The global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market: About this market

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) are organic material-based diodes that produce light without any external light source for projection and are used in lighting and displays. This organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market analysis considers sales from both OLED display and OLED lighting. Our analysis also considers the sales of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the OLED display segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for OLED display in smartphones and increasing incorporation of OLED display in consumer electronics will play a significant role in the OLED display segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market report also looks at factors such as increasing number of patent-related activity by market vendors, growing investments in fabrication facilities, and growing popularity of digital signage applications. However, availability of less expensive substitutes, emergence of quantum dot technology, and increase in bill or material (BOM) may hamper the growth of the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877200/?utm_source=PRN

Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market: Overview

Growing popularity of digital signage applications

Digital signage is an effective way to interact with customers which can influence purchase behavior by displaying customized messages. Retail sector is the major contributor in digital signage applications which is widely used to display discounts and offers to customers. Vendors are increasingly adopting OLED displays as they are thinner, lighter, more flexible, and emit brighter colors. This demand for OLED displays in digital signage applications will lead to the expansion of the global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Emergence of quantum dot technology

Quantum dots are used in various applications such as displays, LED lighting, and solar cells. TV manufacturers are shifting their focus towards quantum dot-based TVs due to their benefits such as high color purity, high efficiency, and low power consumption. This development is expected to have a negative impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic light-emitting diode (OLED) manufacturers, that include BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Japan Display Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Tianma Micro-electronics Co. Ltd.

Also, the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877200/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

