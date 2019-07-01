NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Organic Packaged Food Market: About this market



Our organic packaged food market analysis considers the sales of dairy, bakery, and confectionaries, meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables, sauces, dressings, condiments, and spreads, and others. Our organic packaged food market analysis also considers the sales of organic packaged food products in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the dairy, bakery, and confectionaries segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness about health benefits will play a vital role in the dairy, bakery, and confectionaries segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global organic packaged food market looks at factors such as the rising number of new product launches, increasing number of M&A, and growing investments. However, high cost of organic packaged food products, rising number of product recalls of organic packaged food products, and the presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the organic packaged food products industry over the forecast period.

Global Organic Packaged Food Market: Overview



Rising number of new product launches



Leading vendors in the global organic packaged food market are increasing the number of product offerings to improve their revenue. For instance, Danone recently launched new organic protein milk under its brand, Horizon Organic. Many such product offerings by vendors are expected to drive the growth of the global organic packaged food market size at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



New packaging innovations



Vendors in the market are coming up with innovative packing methods to increase the shelf life of their products. Vendors are also leveraging this strategy for advertisement purposes. This will increase the sales of their products and help drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global organic packaged food market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several organic packaged food companies, that include Arla Foods amba, Danone SA, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Nestlé SA, and Organic Valley.



Also, the organic packaged food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

