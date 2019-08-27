NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product (Natural Surfactants, Emollients, Active Ingredients, Sugar Polymers), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global organic personal care ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025., registering a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the advantages of various organic personal care products over synthetic cosmetics has resulted in a surge in their demand and is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

The ingredients are derived from natural sources and are free from harmful chemicals.With its growing popularity, manufacturers are impelled to introduce new products and focus more on research and development.

As a result of which, the organic personal care market has become a major driver for the cosmetics sector and is experiencing significant growth.

North America holds the largest market share owing to changing consumer preferences for naturally derived products. Emerging economies like China and India have witnessed a significant growth in product demand over the past few years owing to rising awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic products and growing disposable income.

The existing regulatory framework for preservatives, such as the EU Cosmetics Directive 76/768/EEC preservatives in cosmetic products, supports the use of advanced technologies to achieve self-preserving formulations and thus reduce the need for preservatives.Numerous companies that have employed the hurdle technology have a longer shelf life.

Companies like the Body Shop and L'Oréal domestically manufacture their own raw materials in order to reduce overall product cost.

Stringent regulatory norms that promote the use of organic raw materials in skin care products will boost organic personal care ingredients market growth.Technological innovations like oligopeptides are presently used to enhance the efficiency and shelf life of products.

This is anticipated to have a positive impact on market expansion over the forecast period.

Ecocert, Cosmebio, NPA, Soil Association, ICEA, OASIS, BDIH, and NSF are some of the standards established across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions for the certification of organic ingredients.Companies like Oriflame, L'Oréal, and L'Occitane have been investing heavily in the R&D of key ingredients used in aromatherapy products.

This has resulted in rising demand for personal care products over the past several years, which is expected to continue in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Revenue generated by the Asia Pacific market will rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, owing to growing importance given to environmentally viable products and increasing disposable income. Japan accounted for the largest share in the APAC market, valuing USD 0.85 billion in 2018

market will rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, owing to growing importance given to environmentally viable products and increasing disposable income. accounted for the largest share in the APAC market, valuing in 2018 Aloe vera, soybean oil, neem extract, xanthan gum, and fish oil are some of the key raw materials employed in manufacturing organic products

The skincare segment reported a demand of 1,979.2 kilo tons in 2018 and is projected to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Manufacturers are aiming to achieve optimum business growth by implementing strategies such as acquisition, joint venture, capacity expansion, new product development, promotion of key product brands, and significant investments in R&D

Players such as The Hain Celestial Group, Natura Cosméticos S.A, Groupe Rocher, and L'Occitaneen Provence have adopted mergers and acquisitions as a key strategy to enlarge their product portfolios and strengthen their market presence.

