The global organic personal care ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic and natural products for skin care and hair care is the key factor driving the market.



Rising awareness regarding personal health and safety is expected to provide an impetus to the market over the forecast period. Rising disposable income, coupled with improving standard of living of middle-class working population in emerging economies, is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic personal care ingredients market.



Some of the major growth stimulants of the market are rising concerns regarding use of chemicals in cosmetics and spiraling demand for natural and organic skincare products. Growing concerns regarding health & safety, consumer awareness about the use of synthetic chemicals, and increasing importance given to environmentally viable products are estimated to fuel the demand for organic and natural skin care products and associated ingredients over the coming years.



Emollients held a significant share in the market in 2017 and are likely to continue this trend over the forecast period.Demand for emollients is poised to be largely driven by positive trends in the cosmetic, skin care, and hair care industries.



Moreover, rising awareness about personal grooming and care is projected to boost their demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising purchasing power in countries such as India, Mexico, and Brazil are leading to an increase in purchase of organic cosmetics and other personal care products.



North America was the largest market for organic personal care ingredients in 2017.The region will continue to dominate the market until 2025.



Spiraling consumption of organic personal care products in the region, owing to rising awareness regarding positive effects of natural ingredients such as turmeric and neem is contributing to the growth of the regional market. In addition, favorable regulatory support in Mexico for new investments in the personal care market is poised to open new avenues for market growth over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of product, the sugar polymers segment is projected to cross a valuation of USD 5.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025

• In terms of revenue, the active ingredients segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, since they are responsible for absorption and acne reduction of skin, and thus used in a variety of skin care formulations

• Skin care dominated the global market in terms of revenue, commanding over one third of the market in 2017, owing to the ability of natural ingredients to impart antioxidation properties and improve skin health when used in skin care product formulations

• The U.S. organic personal care ingredients market is anticipated to exceed 2,249 kilotons by 2025, owing to presence of various manufacturers and suppliers of organic personal care ingredients in the country

• The market for organic personal care ingredients is highly competitive with presence of a number of multinational companies with huge product portfolios

• Some of the key companies present in the market are Cargill, Incorporated; BASF SE; The Lubrizol Corporation; Croda International Plc; Huntsman International LLC.; Ingredion Incorporated; J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (JRS); Taj Agro International; and Dupont Pioneer.



