The Global Organic Rice Market is expected to grow by $ 1.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the organic rice market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on the organic rice market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992871/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness about gluten-free food products and increasing consumption of organic rice. In addition, rising awareness about gluten-free food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The organic rice market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The organic rice market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Organic white rice

• Organic brown rice

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of organic-based rice flour as one of the prime reasons driving the organic rice market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our organic rice market report covers the following areas:

• Organic rice market sizing

• Organic rice market forecast

• Organic rice market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992871/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

