The global organic spices market was valued at $272.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $406.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Chinese and Thai cuisines have been gaining popularity in some of the major countries around the globe. These cuisines are being prepared using spices, which act as coloring or flavoring agent. On the other hand, the demand for organic food products or ingredients has been increasing significantly around the globe. Therefore, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the organic spices market.

Furthermore, over the past of couple of years, there has been rise in awareness regarding the benefits of clean label food products among the consumers. Therefore, the consumers seek visibility on food products that they consume. This in turn provides lucrative opportunity for the market in the food & beverages industry.

However, higher price margins and stringent trade regulations adopted by importing countries are expected to hamper the growth of the organic spice market. Organic spice prices are usually higher by 60% compared to its conventional spices, which makes it costlier for both household and commercial sectors.

Some of the key non-profit organizations have been taking necessary steps to boost the production of organic spices. For instances, in 2015, the Indian Spices Board started promoting the cultivation and export of organic spices from India with special emphasis on organic production of spices in North Eastern states. The Spices Board provides 50% subsidy for various programs such as support for vermicompost units, establishment of bio-agent production units, organic seed banks (production of organic planting materials/nurseries), organic value addition/processing unit, and organic farm certification assistance.

The global organic spices market is segmented based on product type, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the global organic spices market is segmented into ginger, turmeric, clove, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, mustard seeds, and others. Among these product types, turmeric accounts to higher value share due to its large-scale application in various cuisines



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Ginger

• Turmeric

• Clove

• Pepper

• Cinnamon

• Nutmeg

• Mustard Seeds

• Others



By Form

• Powder

• Granular

• Extract

• Raw



By Distribution Channel

• Direct

• Indirect



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o ASEAN

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o South Africa

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Middle East

o Rest of LAMEA



