NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market size is expected to reach $20.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The increased demand for orthopedic biomaterials of the next generation, designed to satisfy the need for a targeted orthopedic procedure, has strengthened global business growth. Regarding these products, on the other hand, restricted reimbursement insurances coupled with decreasing reimbursement for orthopedic implants has hampered the market growth in multiple nations. Furthermore, the inability to repay producers has created pressure on them to reduce the rates of those products and thereby limiting the market growth.

Orthopedic biomaterials are synthetic or organic materials of biologic composition. These materials are used to internally fix the fracture. Biomaterial devices that are engineered for a huge number of orthopedic applications are widely termed as 'Implants'. These help in re-establishing the structural stability of the injured bone caused by trauma or diseased conditions. The market of orthopedic biomaterials includes bone graft replacements, growth factors, cell therapy, orthopedic stem cells, visco supplementation of hyaluronic acid, cartilage repair, and bone allografts. The industry of orthopedic biomaterials includes artificial, inorganic or synthetic materials. These materials can be implanted into or near the indicated bone for healing purposes, stimulating augmentation in bone tissue, offsetting for the damage of bone tissue and restoring the structure for repair.



Based on Material Type, the market is segmented into Emergency Care, Short-Term Stabilization, Trauma Care, Acute care surgery and Other Conditions. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacements, Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation, Orthobiologics and Visco Supplementation. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the influence of key factors like the increased prevalence of bone disorders and bone degenerative diseases in low- and middle-income countries. Increased incidence of bone degenerative diseases and bone disorder in low-and middle-income nations are key variables influencing the global economy. Also, growing expenses on health care and enhancing health infrastructure are anticipated to be a high-impact growth factor in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.), Globus Medical, Inc., CAM Bioceramics B.V., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Exactech, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.). Companies are focusing on innovative strategies to compete in the market space. For instance, in November 2018, Stryker (US) acquired K2M Group Holdings, Inc. for expansion of its instruments which are used in orthopedics. In March 2019, Exactech (US) purchased XpandOrtho for the expansion of ExactechGPS® Computer-Assisted surgery system.



Recent strategies deployed in Orthopedic Biomaterials Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Evonik has made investment in Meditool for using the implant technologies of the company which are used in surgeries.



Sep-2019: Globus Medical has acquired StelKast in order to develop robotic joint reconstruction systems.



Sep-2019: Heraeus has taken over Via Biomedical in order to expand the medical devices of the company.



Apr-2019: Victrex made investment in Bond High Performance 3D Technology in order to strengthen the polymers of the company.



Mar-2019: Exactech has purchased XpandOrtho for the expansion of ExactechGPS® Computer-Assisted surgery system.



Nov-2018: Stryker has acquired K2M Group Holdings, Inc. for expansion of its instruments which are used in orthopedics.



Oct-2018: Stryker tookover HyperBranch Medical in order to expand its business by developing medical devices based upon polymers and cross-linked hydrogels.



Sep-2017: Heraeus tookover Biotectix LLC which helps the company in delivering conductive polymer materials in order to increase the performance of sensing and stimulation electrodes used in diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices.



Apr-2017: Victrex acquired Zyex in order to expand its business by developing PEEK-based solutions.



Sep-2016: Globus Medical has acquired Alphatec Holdings, Inc. for the expansion of its business capabilities.



Apr-2016: Stryker has taken over CareFusion vertebral compression fracture products from Bd for the expansion of its business.



Mar-2015: Globus Medical announced the acquisition of Branch Medical Group in order to expand the portfolio of medical devices.



Jan-2015: Exactech has acquired BlueOrtho SAS for the development of ExactechGPS® Guided Personalized Surgery system.



Expansions:



Mar-2019: Evonik has extended its VESTAKEEP® PEEK brand for medical technology offerings by adding radiolucent PEEK to it which is useful in implants.



Nov-2018: DSM extended its portfolio by launching four additive manufacturing (AM) grades into Digimat-AM, an e-Xstream solution in order to increase the adoption of polymer additive manufacturing.



Feb-2018: Evonik expanded its reach to Marl by opening a new polyamide 12 powder plants in order to meet the demand of 3D printing and metal coatings.



Sep-2017: Zimmer Biomet extended its portfolio of personalized and anatomically designed knee implant systems with the launch of launched Persona® Partial Knee System for providing joint reconstruction systems.



Product Launches:



Apr-2018: Evonik has introduced RESOMER® Composite polymers in order to enhance the applications of orthopedic operations.



Feb-2018: Collagen introduced OssiMend® bone graft matrices from its Spine Business Unit and DuraMatrix® membranes from its Dural Repair Business Unit in order to enhance its product portfolio.



Mar-2017: Exactech announced the launch of three revision systems such as Optetrak Logic CC Revision Knee System, Alteon Monobloc Revision Femoral Stem, and InterSpace Tapered Wedge Hip Spacer in order to expand its surgical technologies.



Jul-2016: Stryker launched soft-tissue technology with SonicAnchor which is used for fixation.



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



Mar-2019: Heraeus teamed up with Engel in order to demonstrate injection molding of amorphous liquid metals which is the line of metallic glass.



Jun-2019: DSM Biomedical announced its partnership with ProMed Pharma in order to develop polymeric drugs and promote the capabilities of each other.



Apr-2018: Heraeus came into partnership with ChemQuest Technology in order to complement its coatings value chain.



May-2017: Victrex collaborated with Double Medical in order to expand interbody spine surgery workshop in order to help expand the knowledge of implantation with the help of PEEK-OPTIMA polymer.



Feb-2016: Invibio has collaborated with Maxx Orthopedics for development of PEEK-OPTIMA™ femoral knee replacement technology.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Material Type



• Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses



• Calcium Phosphate Cements



• Polymers



• Metal



• Composites



By Application



• Orthopedic Implants



• Joint Replacements



• Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation



• Orthobiologics



• Visco Supplementation



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



• Stryker Corporation



• Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.)



• Globus Medical, Inc.



• CAM Bioceramics B.V.



• Heraeus Holding GmbH



• Exactech, Inc.



• Collagen Matrix, Inc.



• Evonik Industries AG



• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.)



