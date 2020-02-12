The Global Orthopedic Mattress Market to Reach Revenues of Over $3 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Orthopedic Mattress Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Although most of the markets in the APAC consists of unorganized players, the customer preference for international and national players are likely to fuel the growth of organized players. The increasing awareness about the benefits of good sleep as well as back and spine-related issues are expected to create more opportunities for the orthopedic mattresses worldwide. The increase in global temperatures is likely to enhance the demand for latex foam orthopedic mattresses during the forecast period. The growing demand for replacement of mattresses in the developed economies such as the US and the UK are expected to fuel the demand and market share of orthopedic mattresses over the next few years. High penetration of the internet and ease of access has created many opportunities for new entrants to capture the market. Thus, the entry of new online mattress manufacturers has increased the sales of orthopedic mattresses.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, distribution type, end-user type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 7 other vendors

Orthopedic Mattress Market – Segmentation

The market share of non-spring segment is over 50% owing to the advantages such as maintaining body temperature and distributing the body weight evenly, which helps to reduce back pains. The market is expected to be driven by macro and microeconomic factors, unorganized market conditions, strong conventional offline channels, and the demand for coir-based beds from the APAC region.

The demand is high in the residential sector and is likely to grow during the forecast period on account of the rise in residential construction. Increased awareness of proper sleeping postures in the population is driving demand.

The offline distribution segment accounts for over 80% of the share as most of the customers prefer to purchase from brick and mortar stores.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Spring

Open Coil/Open Spring



Continuous Spring



Pocket Spring

Non-Spring

Latex Foam



Memory Foam



Polyurethane Foam



Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Type

Offline

Online

Market Segmentation by End-user Type

Residential

Commercial

Orthopedic Mattress Market – Dynamics

A major trend in the market is the rising demand for eco-friendly products used in bedrooms such as orthopedic mattresses. While there is no specific definition of eco-friendly, it refers to products that do not harm the environment or minimize the impact relative to an alternative product. To fulfill the demand for eco-friendly orthopedic mattresses, manufacturers in the global orthopedic mattress market are investing significantly in R&D initiatives to manufacture green orthopedic mattresses. Eco-friendly orthopedic mattresses are made of non-toxic materials. Some are even made of all organic materials like organic cotton, organic wool, and organic latex.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rapid Urbanization & Higher Disposable Income

Growth of Real Estate Industry

Replacement of Old Mattresses

Growth of Disruptive Technologies

Orthopedic Mattress Market – Geography

The global orthopedic mattress market is largely concentrated in the North America region with an estimated value of over 20%. This region has seen a rise in the number of sleep disorders among adults. Hence, the increasing awareness of proper sleep postures is growing, which is expected to drive the market. Another factor, which plays a crucial role for the growth, is the increasing number of knee and hip replacements surgeries. The high internet penetration has created many opportunities for new entrants in the market. The entry of online-only players has substantially improved the overall market share of orthopedic mattresses. In recent years, the awareness of the replacement of mattresses after long usage of 7−8 years has resulted in shifting the demand to orthopedic mattresses

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



India



South Korea

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

MEA

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Egypt



UAE

Major Vendors

Spring Air

Serta Inc.

Illnois Sleep Products

SilentNight Mattress

Sealy Mattress

King Koil Mattress

Relyon

Other vendors include - Hiding Anders, Corsicana, MLILY, BedKing Direct, Durfi Mattress, Flo Mattress, and Wake Fit.

