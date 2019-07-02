NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Orthopedic pedicle screws are medical devices that are used in spinal reconstruction surgeries. Our orthopedic pedicle screws market analysis considers sales from monoaxial and polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws and cannulated orthopedic pedicle screws. Our analysis also considers the sales of the orthopedic pedicle screws in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. In 2018, monoaxial and polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as new product launches will play a significant role in the monoaxial and polyaxial orthopedic pedicle screws segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global orthopedic pedicle screws market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of spine surgeries, growing number of product launches, and strategic business partnerships. However, the high costs, risks, and complications associated with spine surgeries, and product recalls may hamper the growth of the orthopedic pedicle screws industry over the forecast period.

The number of spine surgeries such as degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, prolapsed intervertebral disc, and spinal stenosis has been increasing significantly over the last few years. Moreover, with the increasing number of elderly people, the demand for surgical treatment with spine disorders and osteoporosis increases, which, in turn, fuels the need for spine surgeries. Thus, the rising number of spine surgeries will lead to the expansion of the global orthopedic pedicle screws market at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.



To enhance the stability and biocompatibility of orthopedic pedicle screws, vendors and researchers are focusing on developing bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws that can overcome the drawbacks associated with metal screws. Such orthopedic pedicle screws are non-toxic, injurious, or physiologically reactive and do not lead to immunological rejection. Therefore, the development of bioengineered orthopedic pedicle screws is expected to fuel the growth of the global orthopedic pedicle screws market.



With the presence of several major players, the global orthopedic pedicle screws market is moderately fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic pedicle screws manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Also, the orthopedic pedicle screws market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

