The global orthostatic hypotension drugs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Orthostatic hypotension is the reduction in systolic blood pressure and can be divided into neurogenic and non-neurogenic forms. This orthostatic hypotension drugs market analysis considers sale from midodrine, northera (droxidopa), fludrocortisone, and other drugs. Our analysis also considers the orthostatic hypotension drugs market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the midodrine segment had a significant share. However, the Northera (droxidopa) segment will grow faster and emerge as the market leader by the end of the forecast period. Northera can activate alpha 1 adrenergic receptors and have numerous physiological effects that may ameliorate the symptoms of nOH. This will contribute to the demand for Northera over the forecast period. Also, our global orthostatic hypotension drugs market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of OH in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with high risk of OH, and high market growth opportunities for OH drugs in emerging countries. However, the uncertainties in low diagnosis rate, lack of clinical evidence and unfavorable safety profile of OH drugs, and adoption of non-pharmacological treatment options as first line therapy may hamper the growth of orthostatic hypotension drugs market over the forecast period.



Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with high risk of OH

The prevalence of the neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is significantly increasing worldwide, raising the risk of OH. It is associated with an underlying autonomic neurologic disorder. Dehydration is also a common condition in people which increases the risk of OH and causing damage to the nerves. This increase in prevalence of chronic diseases associated with high risk of OH will lead to the expansion of the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Rise in the use of combination therapy in OH treatment

OH, is a chronic debilitating illness that is difficult to treat in several patients. Single drug therapy might not be adequate in treating OH patients as orthostatic stress varies with circumstances during the day. This has led to the increasing focus on the use of combination therapy in OH treatment. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, global orthostatic hypotension drugs market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several orthostatic hypotension drugs manufacturers, that include Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., H. Lundbeck AS, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

Also, orthostatic hypotension drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



