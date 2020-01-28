The Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global orthotic foot insoles market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on orthotic foot insoles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for foot insoles from sports segment. In addition, plantar pressure analysis through insoles is anticipated to boost the growth of the orthotic foot insoles market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global orthotic foot insoles market is segmented as below:

Application

• Medical

• Sports



Distribution channel

• Retail outlets

• Online retail



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for orthotic foot insoles market growth

This study identifies plantar pressure analysis through insoles as the prime reasons driving the orthotic foot insoles market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in orthotic foot insoles market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the orthotic foot insoles market, including some of the vendors such as Bauerfeind AG, Bayer AG, Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd., Guangzhou Shunyang SM Co. Ltd., Hanger Inc., Implus LLC, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, SOLO Laboratories Inc., Stable Step LLC and Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



