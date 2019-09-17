NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global OTA testing market accounted for US$ 913.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 1,721.2 Mn by 2027. Currently, the OTA testing market is gaining high momentum across the globe. The OTA testing market study encompasses a wide range of services such as Effective Isotropic Sensitivity (EIS), Total Isotropic Sensitivity (TIS), Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP), Total Radiated Power (TRP), and antenna testing, and others. The manufacturer of wireless devices is obliged to get their antennas and other equipment certified as per CTIA standards.

Globally, the scope of connectors and cables is becoming artifacts of the past and now moving ahead towards 5G. Due to the emergence of 5G internet connectivity throughout the world, OTA testing is receiving a positive response from the end-users.



Also, with an upsurge in the commercialization of IoT, autonomous driving, and smart cities in different countries of the nations, demand for better internet connectivity is rising.Therefore, deployment of 5G internet is coming into existence.



For the implementation of aforesaid upcoming technologies, OTA testing is acquiring a unique position in respective industries thereby inducing growth in the overall OTA testing market.Deployment of 5G and smart cities has commenced in few countries of Asia; whereas testing on autonomous vehicles/driverless cars/self-driving vehicles in the Middle East and Europe holds a significant position which provides a strong opportunity platform for the OTA testing market.



Some of the key manufacturers in the OTA testing market across the globe include SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., and Intertek Group plc, among others.

In Europe, the government has formulated rules and regulations for the rollout of autonomous cars, and therefore, the scope of OTA testing in autonomous vehicles is rising.Also, with a rise in the production and adoption of consumer electronics in the Asian market, OTA testing possesses high growth opportunities in the region.



The broad array of advanced smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others are used by the consumers, which in turn boost the entire industry of consumer electronics and so OTA testing.In North America, dedicated testing of 5G is fuelling the growth of OTA testing market.



Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends.North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue.



While the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.



The overall OTA testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the OTA testing market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global OTA testing market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the OTA testing market.



