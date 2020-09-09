NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental bone graft substitute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period





The global OTC dental bone graft substitute market size is projected to reach USD 659 million by 2025 from USD 450 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Factors such as the technological advancements in the market are propelling the growth of the dental bone graft substitutes market. Additionally, rising inclination towards cosmetic dentistry, increasing demand from customers and growing industry standards are spurring the growth of the global dental bone grafts substitutes market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries is hampering the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the dental bone graft substitute market.Demand from the main end-users has declined significantly as key regions and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns.



This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.



The synthetic bone graft segment to witness the highest growth rate in the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market, by product, during the forecast period.

The synthetic bone graft segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the several benefits offered by these products, such as the benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity.



Also, the synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease to get transferred. Because of these benefits synthetic bone graft is the fastest growing type in the dental bone graft substitutes market.



The socket preservative segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute market, by application, in 2019.

The socket preservation segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute industry in 2019. Now a days, there is a rise in awareness of oral care, and people are inclining more towards preventive measures rather than that of the curative treatment, which help socket preservation procedure to hold a largest share in the overall market.



The Bio OSS segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute, by distribution product, in 2019

Growing adoption of Bio Oss among medical professionals is due to benefits such as high implant survival rates and comparable with implants placed in pristine bone, Also, it is easy to use and used in various applications such as high implant survival rates, comparable with implants placed in pristine bone in extraction sockets, horizontal augmentation, peri-implant defects, periodontal regeneration, ridge augmentation, sinus floor elevation, and vertical augmentation. Furthermore, increasing availability of clinical data for the safety and efficacy of Bio Oss product will drive the market growth.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dental bone graft substitutes market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the rising geriatric population and medical tourism in countries such as India and China offer significant growth opportunities as they are increasingly attracting patients (for dental treatments) from developed countries, as treatments in these countries are more affordable as compared to developed markets in North America and Europe.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16%

• By Designation: C-level: 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76%

• By Region: Europe: 50%, North America: 30%, APAC: 15%, Latin America: 4%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%



The major players operating in the dental bone graft substitutes market are Dentsply Sirona (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Strauman (US), Zimmer Dental (US), Geistlich Pharm (Switzerland), RTI Surgical (US), BioHorizons, IPH, Inc (US), Dentium (South Korea), LifeSciences Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Novabone LLC (US), Botiss biomaterials GmbH (US), Collagen Matrix Inc. (US), Osteogenics Biomedical (US), LifeNet Health (US), Wright Medical (US), and Stryker Corporation (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the dental bone graft substitute market based on the type, mechanism, product, application, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the dental bone graft substitute market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



