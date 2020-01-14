NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Growth in the OTT services market with flexibility and ease-of-use to offer seamless customer experience



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838803/?utm_source=PRN



The global Over-The-Top (OTT) services market size is expected to grow from USD 81.6 billion in 2019 to USD 156.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the OTT services market include internet proliferation with penetration of smart devices along with flexibility and ease-of-use to offer seamless customer experience.



Video on Demand (VoD) type segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The flexibility, comfort, and personalization of content have driven the adoption of VoD services.Home entertainment has made its way via streaming services, enabling customers to consume the offered content depending on their preferred choice of genre, comfort, freedom, and flexibility.



Viewers are further provided with a plethora of choices, with titles from diverse genres within the vast library to choose from at any given time. Owing to this ease-of-use and flexibility, viewers can have a seamless experience.



Smartphones and Tablets streaming devices segment to lead the OTT services market in 2019

The rising penetration of high-speed data networks and mobile subscriptions, mass adoption of mobile-connected devices, and fresh features, as well as advanced capabilities in smartphones, are some of the biggest catalysts for the growth of the global OTT services market with regards to streaming content. Growing penetration of the internet, ongoing demand for OTT services, demand for a platform for streaming content, and high traction among customers to share rich media content are expected to drive the OTT services market.



Subscription-based monetization model segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Subcription VoD (SVoD) players, such as Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix, have over 158 million paid memberships across 190 countries.The platform offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.



In the OTT services market space, the SVoD platform enables end users to pay monthly/yearly fees to access its services. The subscription sales include fees associated with memberships and access to content, including audiobooks, digital videos, eBooks, and digital music.



Media and entertainment service verticals segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With the digitalization of media and entertainment mediums, the consumers' appetite for gaining access to the right information or preferred channels is growing increasingly.The players in the media and entertainment service vertical seek to interact with their consumers to achieve deeper customer engagement.



Enterprises can easily communicate with their customers via messaging services. By utilizing OTT messaging services, enterprises can interact with their consumers to deliver media and advertising content via rich messaging channels.



APAC OTT services market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Major economies in the Asia Pacific (APAC) include China, India, Australia, and Japan.The proliferation of smart devices, broadband, and internet connectivity, which is augmented by the emergence of advanced technologies, such as 5G, 4G, developed payment infrastructure, and a dynamic local content ecosystem, is driving the OTT services market forward.



In APAC countries, VoD players such as YouTube, iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku, ByteDance, Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, and Hulu Japan, will account to a major share of revenue along with the huge penetration of instant messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, and WeChat.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: C-level – 40%, Directors – 35%, Managers-15% and Others – 10%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 10%.



Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the study include Facebook (US), Netflix (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), YouTube (US), Apple (US), Home Box Office (US), Roku (US), IndieFlix (US), Vudu (US), Hulu (US), Tencent (China), Rakuten (Japan), Kakao (South Korea), and Line (Japan).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the OTT services market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type (online gaming, music streaming, VoD, communications, and others), streaming devices (smartphones and tablets, desktops and laptops, and IPTV and consoles), monetization model (subscription-based, advertising-based, and transaction-based), service vertical (media and entertainment, education and learning, service utilities, and gaming).



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall OTT services market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838803/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

