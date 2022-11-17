NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global overactive bladder treatment market is expected to grow from US$ 4,295.93 million in 2021 to US$ 5,333.92 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Overactive bladder (OAB) is the frequent and sudden urge to urinate, which might be difficult to control.OAB can be caused due to abdominal trauma, infection, nerve damage, and certain medications.

OAB is common in people aged 65 and older.Women may have OAB after 45 years.

The treatment includes changing certain behaviors, medications, and nerve stimulation.According to the National Association for Incontinence data, in 2018, ~200 million people worldwide were affected by urinary incontinence.

Stress incontinence and urge incontinence are the two common types of urinary incontinence affecting women, wherein the latter is also known as overactive bladder.

Similarly, a study conducted by a group of researchers at the American College of Physicians and Infectious Diseases Society of America in 2020 stated that urinary tract infection (UTI) was the cause of ~6 million physician visits each year in the US.In Canada, ~500,000 visits to the doctor's office are for UTI consultations annually.

UTI is the eighth and fifth most common reason for ambulatory clinic visits and emergency department visits, respectively, in the country. Thus, increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and growing incidence of urinary tract infections are driving the overactive bladder treatment market.

The overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into pharmacotherapy, disease type, and geography.By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

The overactive bladder treatment market report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing parameters, such as market trends, market dynamics, and the competitive analysis of the globally leading market players.

Based on pharmacotherapy, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into mirabegron, Botox, neurostimulation, anticholinergics, and intravesical instillation.The mirabegron segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Mirabegron is used alone or with solifenacin to treat overactive bladder in adults.It is used to treat neurogenic detrusor overactivity (a bladder control condition caused by the brain, spinal cord, or nerve problem) in children aged three years or more.

Mirabegron belongs to the class of drugs called beta-3 adrenergic agonists.It relaxes the bladder muscles to prevent urgent, frequent, or uncontrolled urination.

Mirabegron is available as an extended-release (long-acting) tablet and an extended-release suspension that can be taken orally. In October 2022, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. received approval from the USFDA to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets USP 25 mg and 50 mg.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown some favorable scenarios for players operating in the overactive bladder treatment market.The US was the highly affected country in North America.

The infection severely affected the geriatric population in the country, causing various complications and leading to the death of a large population.For instance, as of May 16, 2022, the US reported 84,230,829 COVID cases with 1,026,670 deaths.

Therefore, overactive bladder treatment and proper care are required to prevent chronic cases of infection and health conditions.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an increase in the occurrence of OAB.According to a study by American Urological Association, patients with COVID-19 infections were at an increased risk for developing new or worsening overactive bladder symptoms.

Moreover, approximately one-third of patients with COVID-19 reported a significant increase in clinical symptoms during the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire Overactive Bladder Module (ICIQ-OAB) conducted two months after infection.Out of these one-third of patients, approximately 1 in 5 patients, reported that their OAB symptoms were new.

This increased prevalence of OAB due to COVID-19 positively impacted the demand for overactive bladder treatment during the pandemic.

Some of the key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the overactive bladder treatment market are the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Office on Women's Health division of US Department of Health and Human Services, among others.

