The Global Packaging Market is expected to grow by $223.96 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022



Global Packaging Market Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the packaging market and it is poised to grow by $223.96 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period. Our report on the packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of food delivery and takeaway services, the rise in the need for innovative packaging, and an increase in demand for digitally printed packaging.



The packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food

• Beverage

• Healthcare

• Personal care

• Others



By Type

• Board

• Rigid plastic

• Flexible

• Metal

• Glass



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the market strategies of vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of tamper-proof packaging and the rise in the adoption of reusable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the packaging market covers the following areas:

• Packaging market sizing

• Packaging market forecast

• Packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genpak LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Mondi plc, Packaging Corp. of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. Also, the packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



