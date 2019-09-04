NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Paper Edge Protectors Market: About this market

This paper edge protectors market analysis considers sales from both angular paper edge protectors and round paper edge protectors. Our analysis also considers the sales of paper edge protectors in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the angular paper edge protectors segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as shock protection and superior resistance to high mechanical tension will play a significant role in the angular paper edge protectors segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global paper edge protectors market report looks at factors such as rapid industrialization, booming e-commerce industry, increased adoption of eco-friendly packaging. However, volatility in raw material prices and depletion of forest lands may hamper the growth of the paper edge protectors industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811965/?utm_source=PRN







Global Paper Edge Protectors Market: Overview

Increased adoption of eco-friendly packaging

The ripple effect of environmental sustainability-driven trend has started to penetrate the global packaging industry. End-users are also increasingly selecting sustainable packaging solutions due to the associated environmental concerns. With the rising demand for eco-friendly products, packaging companies are increasingly innovating to introduce greener secondary packaging products and systems. Vendors are increasingly focusing on using 100% recyclable paper for manufacturing paper edge protectors. This adoption of eco-friendly packaging will lead to the expansion of the global paper edge protectors market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The advent of smart packaging

Smart packaging refers to packaging solutions with an embedded sensor technology used to package foods, pharmaceuticals, and many other types of products. This technology is useful to extend the shelf life, monitor the freshness, display information on the quality, and improve the safety of packaged items. Paper edge protectors play a significant role in the smart packaging as it provides flexibility, lightweight to the final product, and easy to recycle. Due to such advantages, paper edge protectors are extensively used in smart packaging. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global paper edge protectors market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper edge protectors manufacturers, that include Kunert Gruppe, Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and VPK Packaging Group NV.

Also, the paper edge protectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811965/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

