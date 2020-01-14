The global paper notebooks market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Paper Notebooks Market: About this market

This paper notebooks market analysis considers sales from both c and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of paper notebooks in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the direct interaction between customers and retailers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as direct interaction between customers and retailers will play a significant role in the direct interaction between customers and retailers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global paper notebooks market report looks at factors such as the emergence of various types of paper, increasing adoption in the education sector, and product launches. However, stringent regulations on paper manufacturing, an increasing number of digital platforms, and increasing threat from counterfeit products and unorganized sector may hamper the growth of the paper notebooks industry over the forecast period.



Global Paper Notebooks Market: Overview

Increasing adoption in the education sector

The sales of notebooks primarily depend on the education sector, the key end-user of the global paper notebooks market. Infrastructural development and technological advances in the education sector and the growing support for educational institutions and students through government initiatives are the key drivers for the increasing number of educational institutions in various countries, such as India, China, and the US. There is the extensive usage of paper notebooks in the education sector and there is a constant demand for these products from students. As a result, vendors are focusing on introducing different varieties of paper notebooks. For instance, ITC's Classmate has already launched pulse 3D notebooks that come with a 3-dimensional cover with a lenticular board. The launch of new products coupled with the emergence of new varieties of paper This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global paper notebooks market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Development of eco-friendly notebooks

Growing environmental concerns regarding the use of natural plant-related products for making paper is driving the adoption of handmade paper products, such as handmade paper notebooks and notebooks made from recycled paper. Waste products collected from landfills are altered into handmade paper notebooks, thus eliminating the need for cutting down trees and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The manufacturing process of handmade paper uses less energy, water, and chemicals, which leads to minimal wastage and less pollution. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global paper notebooks market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper notebooks manufacturers, that include C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Office Depot Inc., Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., and The Hamelin Group.

Also, the paper notebooks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



