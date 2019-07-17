NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A music synthesizer is an electronic musical instrument that generates audio signals to imitate traditional musical instruments such as a piano, flute vocals and others. This music synthesizers market analysis considers sales from both digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers segments, through retail and online stores. Our analysis also considers the sales of music synthesizers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the digital synthesizers segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of advanced features, simple use mechanism, and precise tuning and filtering will significantly help the digital synthesizers segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global music synthesizers report has observed market growth factors such as the development of the global music market, increasing popularity of hybrid synthesizers, and the rise in demand for paraphonic synthesizers. However, the rise in demand for substitute products, growing preference for DIY synthesizers, and the increasing availability of pre-used music synthesizers may hamper the growth of the music synthesizers industry over the forecast period.

Rise in demand for paraphonic synthesizers



Paraphonic synthesizers can help musicians in creating multiple notes simultaneously at a low cost. Vendors are capitalizing on this trend and are offering paraphonic synthesizers with advanced features. This demand for paraphonic synthesizers will lead to the expansion of the global paraphonic synthesizers market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



Emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered music synthesizers



Music composers are constantly looking for devices that can effectively combine sounds to create new ones. Digital transformation in the music industry has given rise to advanced musical instruments such as artificial intelligence (AI)-powered music synthesizers. These synthesizers can learn the core qualities of individual sounds, helping music composers in using the input to be more creative. As a result, the demand for AI-powered music synthesizers is increasing. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

With the presence of several major players, the global music synthesizers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music synthesizers manufacturers, which include Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Focusrite Plc, KORG Inc., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp.



Also, the music synthesizers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



