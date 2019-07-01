NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Parasitic Diseases Therapeutics Market: About this market



Parasitic diseases include amebiasis, trichomoniasis, trypanosomiasis, giardiasis, African sleeping sickness, leishmaniasis, and malaria. Our parasitic diseases therapeutics market analysis considers sales of antiprotozoal therapeutics, anthelminthic therapeutics, and Scabicides and pediculicides therapeutics. Our analysis also considers the sales of parasitic diseases therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the antiprotozoal therapeutics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high incidence of amebiasis in developing countries and industrialized countries will play a significant role in the antiprotozoal therapeutics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global parasitic diseases therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the high prevalence of parasitic infections, approval of therapeutics to treat parasitic diseases, increased funding for R&D. However, challenges associated with antiparasitic drug discovery and diagnosing of disease, increasing drug resistance, and lack of effective therapies and side-effects of drugs may hamper the growth of the parasitic diseases therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Parasitic Diseases Therapeutics Market: Overview



Rising prevalence of parasitic infections



There is an increase in the number of cases of people infected by whipworms and hookworms. Also, infections caused by ectoparasites, helminths, and protozoa is increasing. The incidence of schistosomiasis is also growing on a global level. This will drive the need for parasitic disease therapeutics and lead to the expansion of the global parasitic diseases therapeutics market at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of prophylactic treatment



Researchers around the world are increasingly focusing on the development of vaccines due to the high prevalence of malaria. Diseases such as visceral leishmaniasis and cutaneous leishmaniasis can be prevented with the help of prophylactic vaccines. The development and consumption of such vaccines help in controlling parasitic diseases. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global parasitic diseases therapeutics market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading parasitic diseases therapeutics manufacturers, that include Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Sanaria Inc.



Also, the parasitic diseases therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

