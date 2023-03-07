The Global Partner Relationship Management Market is forecast to grow by $65.05 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Partner Relationship Management Market 2023-2027

Source: ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the partner relationship management market and is forecast to grow by $65.05 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our report on the partner relationship management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424911/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by focus on customer engagement, increasing adoption of partner relationship management, and increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings.

The partner relationship management market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the integration of AI into partner relationship management as one of the prime reasons driving the partner relationship management market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of analytics into partner relationship management and the growing demand for social interaction will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the partner relationship management market covers the following areas:

Partner relationship management market sizing

Partner relationship management market forecast

Partner relationship management market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading partner relationship management market vendors that include Affise Technologies Ltd., Allbound Inc., AppDirect Inc., Channeltivity LLC, ChannelXperts GmbH, Crossbeam Inc., Everflow Technologies Inc., Impartner Inc., IntroCept Pty Ltd., KIFLO co. SAS, LogicBay Corp., Mindmatrix Inc., Oracle Corp., PartnerPortal.io Inc., PartnerStack Inc., PartnerTap Inc., Reveal SAS, Salesforce.com Inc., Zift Solutions Inc., and ZINFI Technologies Inc. Also, the partner relationship management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424911/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker