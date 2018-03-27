LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360495







The global pasta and noodles market is anticipated to reach USD 81.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Launch of wide variety of new products, and instant food for working professionals are the key factors that are driving the market growth.



The pasta and noodles market growth is anticipated to increase due to launch of wide varietey of new products.New products are continually launched in the pasta and noodles segment, in order to cater the growing consumer demands.



These new launches are necessary to hold the customers and also to increase the customer base of the company. These products vary on the basis of flavors, themes, shapes of the pasta, and ingredients.



For instance, in November 2015, Campbell Soup Company launched Star Wars themed pasta.They also launched limited edition noodles in cans featuring Star Wars theme.



Such launches attracts more customers specially the kids segment and Star Wars fans. Similarly, based on the ingredients and taste, Quorn, a UK meat substitute product company, launched two meat-free pasta variants, Ravioli and Chorizo & Mozzarella Girasoli in July 2015.



Also, some of the companies are innovating their products to introduce healthier version of the pasta and noodles. For instance, in May 2017, Nestle India Ltd. launched Maggi noodles with less salt and adds iron to it to make it healthier. Similarly, there are wide variety of pasta products which are healthier in consumption such as brown rice pasta, whole wheat spaghetti, whole grain lasagna, organic whole wheat pasta and noodles, and chickpeas pasta. Barilla, an Italian food company, sells whole grain spaghetti which has 1.5 g fat and 0 g trans-fat. These products are rich in vitamins and fiber. Nature's Best and Roisin Hogan developed and launched a new low calorie chilled ready meal range of noodles, that has plant based fiber as the major component that contains carbohydrates and the associated high calories are removed without compromising on taste and satisfaction. Such variety of products attracts customers from different age group and customers with various demands and choices. Also, the companies are creating demand in the market with the innovative ideas and new launches. Thus, the launch of wide variety of new products is driving the growth of the pasta and noodles market, globally.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

• Ambient pasta and noodles accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to the wide variety of products which vary in tastes and flavors are offered in this segment. Also, the factors such as convenience and longer shelf life is driving the growth of this market.

• Asia Pacific pasta and noodles market is the largest market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of huge population base and two fastest growing economies China and India. Additionally, the presence of countries such as China, Japan and Korea where noodles is the staple food is expected to bolster the pasta and noodles market.

• Major players of the market include, Nestlé, Barilla, ITC, Kraft Heinz Company, Conad, ConAgra Foods, Nissin Foods, Brf Brasil Foods, De Cecco, and Delverde.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360495



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-pasta-and-noodles-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-817-billion-by-2025-300620357.html