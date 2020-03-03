The Global Pasta MARKET is expected to grow by USD 12.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pasta Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global pasta market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global pasta market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for instant pasta.In addition, increasing demand for local flavors and varieties is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pasta market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global pasta market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Dried Pasta



o Chilled And Fresh Pasta



o Canned And Preserved Pasta



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global pasta market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for local flavors and varieties as the prime reasons driving the global pasta market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global pasta market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global pasta market, including some of the vendors such as Barilla G. e R. Fratelli SocietÃ per Azioni, Dakota Growers Pasta Co. Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Unilever Plc .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



