NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathological Examination Market by Type (Traditional Pathology and Digital Pathology) and Application (Digestive Organs and Other Applications): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793275/?utm_source=PRN

The global pathological examination market is expected to reach $438 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of value.

In terms of number of tests, the global pathological examination market is expected to reach 65 billion units by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

Different types of pathological examinations are available in the market. These are used for diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases, and hence play an important role in improving public health. This field has been evolving with technological advancements in digital pathology.

Major factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and high focus on early diagnosis of diseases. However, shortage of pathologists is expected to restrict the growth of the global pathological examination market. Moreover, use of digital pathology in the diagnosis of the diseases is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players.

The global pathological examination market is segmented based on type, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into digital pathology and traditional pathology. By application, it is divided into digestive organs and other applications. The market is analyzed across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and rest of the world.



KEY MARKET BENEFITS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global pathological examination market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth analysis of pathology examinations based on type such as digital pathology and traditional pathology is carried out in the report.

• The global pathological examination market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key regions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



By Type

o Digital Pathology

o Traditional Pathology



By Application

o Digestive Organ

o Other Applications



By Region

• U.S.

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of the World



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS OPERATING IN THE MARKET (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

• Sonic Healthcare Limited

• Spectra Laboratories

• Diagnostic Pathology Services, Inc.

• Q2 Solutions

• Histo-Scientific Research Laboratories



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793275/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

