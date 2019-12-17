NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Patient Portal Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period. A patient portal is a web-based access point that is linked to Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems or access points that are designed to facilitate patient access to health records. Over the portal, patients can also share and communicate their health information remotely. They allow patients to analyze various data points, including reports from physicians, tests from the study, their health history, and reviews of discharge for immunizations.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832296/?utm_source=PRN

A recent trend witnessed in the patient portal market was the implementation of cloud-based systems to share information between the doctor and the patient. Services such as on-demand video doctors are also gaining popularity for non-critical treatment. Such new tools/features in the patient portal improve collaboration between healthcare services and increase patient satisfaction. Millennials have higher expectations for easy access to health care data, user-friendly patient portals, automated physician contact, and transparency in costs. Forward-thinking providers will work to increase their digital presence by improving online reviews, enhancing their websites, and providing more robust self-service experiences for patients.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Integrated and Standalone. In the type segment, integrated patient portals sub-segment dominated the market in 2018. Pre-integrated patient portals are favored by healthcare professionals with respect to the growing adoption of EHRs. Integrated portals alleviate the need for a separate personalized platform to bridge the gap between doctor and patient data requirements. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Providers, Payers and Others. Based on Mode of Delivery, the market is segmented into Cloud-based and Web-based. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Cerner Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Patient Portal Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health LLC, CureMD Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC and AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Patient Portal Market



Partnerships, Collaboration, and Agreements:



Sep-2019: AllScripts came into partnership with XRHealth, a leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications. In this partnership, XRHealth will provide an integrated AR/VR platform, leveraging AllScripts Open APIS. This partnership offers a platform to the doctors in which they can view all the critical information of the patients.



Sep-2019: Epic Systems announced its collaboration with Phelps Health in order to provide a platform, which connects all the of Phelps Health care areas into one unified electronic health record system. The healthcare providers and patients can communicate and access the information through one patient portal.



Mar-2019: AllScripts extended its partnership with Ephraim McDowell Health in which Ephraim will use AllScripts' EHR in order to enhance its ability for engaging its patients through mobile apps. Ephraim will use the FollowMyHealth mobile and enterprise patient engagement platform that connects hospitals, providers, and health systems with their patients.



Sep-2018: GE Healthcare teamed up with Accruent, a leading provider of physical resource management solutions. In this collaboration, Accruent launched its first computerized maintenance management system for offering integrated ordering with GE Healthcare's service shop portal. This portal allows the healthcare technology management professionals to access, search, and order parts, accessories and supplies for many devices of GE Healthcare.



May-2018: Cerner teamed up with Columbus Regional Healthcare System in which CRHS will begin a Cerner EHR implementation project. This project is focused towards boosting the care coordination across its ambulatory and acute care facilities. CRHS will also implement the patient portal of Cerner for promoting the patient engagement. Its patients would be able to use this patient portal for messaging the doctors, scheduling appointments, paying bills, and accessing their health information.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2019: NextGen Healthcare has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Medfusion, Inc., a patient experience platform leader. The acquisition adds best-in-class patient engagement and access capability to NextGen's fully integrated ambulatory care services.



May-2018: AllScripts signed an agreement to acquire HealthGrid, a developer of patient communication app. Through this acquisition, the HealthGrid capabilities will be integrated with AllScripts FollowMyHealth platform, this would help the providers to reach their patients in a complete way.



Product launches and Product Expansions:



May-2019: Well.ca, a subsidiary of McKesson unveiled a new patient education portal, a trusted source for therapeutic guidance. This portal provides guidance to patients on emerging and new approaches to care. The healthcare professionals will be available to advice on naturopathic medicine, mindfulness, nutrition, food sensitivity testing, pregnancy and parenting, sleep, and medical cannabis.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Integrated



• Standalone



By End Use



• Providers



• Payers



• Others



By Mode of Delivery



• Cloud-based



• Web-based



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Athenahealth, Inc.



• Cerner Corporation



• Epic Systems Corporation



• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)



• McKesson Corporation



• Greenway Health LLC



• CureMD Healthcare



• NextGen Healthcare, Inc.



• eClinicalWorks LLC



• AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05832296/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

