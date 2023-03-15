The Global Patio Heaters Market is forecast to grow by $723.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Patio Heaters Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the patio heaters market and is forecast to grow by $723.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. Our report on the patio heaters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extensions leading to product premiumization, increasing demand for patio heaters in commercial and residential spaces, and expansion of the global construction industry.

The patio heaters market is segmented as below:

By Product

Gas patio heaters

Electric patio heaters

By End-user

Commercial user

Residential user

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the patio heaters market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of eco-friendly patio heaters and distribution channel expansion will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the patio heaters market covers the following areas:

Patio heaters market sizing

Patio heaters market forecast

Patio heaters market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patio heaters market vendors that include AEI Corp., AZ Patio Heaters and Replacement Parts, Blue Rhino, Bromic Group, Calcana Industries, Chillchaser Ltd., Crown Verity Inc., Cukurova Heat Joint Stock Co., Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Inforesight Consumer Products Inc., Infratech, Lava Heat Italia, Lynx Grills Inc., Schwank, Somany Home Innovation Ltd., Sunglow Industries Inc., Sunpakheater, Symo Nv, and Tansun Ltd.. Also, the patio heaters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

