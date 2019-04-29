The Global Payroll Industry Joins Hands With Neeyamo to Celebrate 'Global Payroll Week' 2019

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo is elated to celebrate Global Payroll Week (GPW) for the year 2019, from April 29-May 3, in collaboration with leading payroll associations across the globe.

The global payroll space has grown multi-fold; Neeyamo, as a key player in the global payroll industry, has strongly believed in celebrating and acknowledging the efforts put forth by its payroll professionals, who have contributed to its growth.

Global Payroll Week celebrates all things payroll. "Neeyamo invites you to join us, by participating in various events crafted specially for payroll professionals worldwide," shared Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President – Global Marketing at Neeyamo. "We're particularly thrilled to be a sponsor for the Global Payroll Week 2019 with Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI), as we help them to celebrate the fantastic individuals involved with multi-country payroll. It gives me immense pleasure in seeing the momentum the event has gathered over the past few years, and I would nudge everyone to join hands in making it a bigger success. 'Happy Payroll' everyone!"

The concept of a worldwide celebration of payroll was inspired by GPMI's collaboration on a 2017 International Payroll Week with Neeyamo, a premier global provider of HRO services for multinationals. Neeyamo's staff, based primarily in India, spent the week spreading industry awareness and promoting global payroll best practices. For more information on events and webinars planned for the week, visit https://www.neeyamo.com/events/global-payroll-week-2019/. Follow Neeyamo's twitter handle (@Neeyamo) to learn and get hourly updates on country-specific payroll/tax rules and regulations.

About Neeyamo

With over 1,500 professionals specializing in delivering Global Payroll and HR services across 150+ countries, Neeyamo is one of the world's foremost providers of platform-enabled HRO services for multinationals with operations spread across a long-tail of countries. Neeyamo has powerful capabilities and a unique delivery model to meet specific market requirements. Its service lines cover the entire pre-hire to the post-retire employee life cycle. For more information about Neeyamo, visit www.neeyamo.com

