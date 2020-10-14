The Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 23.04 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period
Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the pea protein processing equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 23.04 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on pea protein processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health and nutritional benefits of pea protein, use of pea protein as an ingredient in various food products and rising prices of conventional protein sources. In addition, health and nutritional benefits of pea protein is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The pea protein processing equipment market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes
The pea protein processing equipment market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Wet fractionation
• Dry fractionation
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the expansions of pea protein processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the pea protein processing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, rising vendor focus on reducing energy and power consumption and growing preference for veganism will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pea protein processing equipment market covers the following areas:
• Pea protein processing equipment market sizing
• Pea protein processing equipment market forecast
• Pea protein processing equipment market industry analysis
