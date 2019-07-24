NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Peanut Oil Market: About this market



Peanut oil is used in cooking and considered as a key ingredient in the beauty and personal care (BPC) and pharmaceutical sectors because of its nutritional value and health benefits. This peanut oil analysis considers sales from the distribution channel including offline and online segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of peanut oil in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets which sell premium edible oils will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global peanut oil market report also looks at factors such as health benefits of peanut oil, use of peanut oil in cosmetics, increasing the expansion of manufacturing facilities. However, allergy to peanut and peanut oil extracts, the threat from alternatives, increasing procurement costs of peanuts and peanut-based products may hamper the growth of the peanut oil industry over the forecast period.







Increasing expansion of manufacturing facilities



The demand for peanut oil is increasing at a rapid pace in countries such as the US, Thailand, China, and Vietnam. This is encouraging a large number of vendors in the global peanut oil market to increase their investments in the development and expansion of oilseed processing facilities. This high scale investments in production facilities will lead to the expansion of the global peanut oil market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



The growing popularity of blended peanut oil



Peanut oil blends are gaining immense popularity mainly because they are more affordable than conventional peanut oil. Moreover, the blending of cooking oils in different combinations ensure a healthy mix of polyunsaturated and saturated fats in the oil. The blended oils are also known to be resistant to chemical corrosion caused by variations in frying temperatures compared to standalone cooking oils. The adoption of blended peanut oil is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period, thereby, driving the global peanut oil market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global peanut oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peanut oil manufacturers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Olam International Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J. M. Smucker Co.



Also, the peanut oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



