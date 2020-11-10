The Global Peanut Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 1.90 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
Nov 10, 2020, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Peanut Oil Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the peanut oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.90 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on peanut oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983276/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of peanut oil and expansion of retail landscape. In addition, health benefits of peanut oil is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The peanut oil market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes
The peanut oil market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the use of peanut oil in cosmetics as one of the prime reasons driving the peanut oil market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our peanut oil market covers the following areas:
• Peanut oil market sizing
• Peanut oil market forecast
• Peanut oil market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983276/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker