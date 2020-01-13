NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Peripheral Guidewires Market: About this market

This peripheral guidewires market analysis considers sales from both interventional and diagnostic applications. Our study also finds the sales of peripheral guidewires in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the interventional segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advances in guidewire designs will play a significant role in the interventional segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global peripheral guidewires market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for MI procedures, increasing incidence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVD), and increasing awareness about PVD. However, stringent regulatory framework, shortage of vascular surgeons, and lack of access to quality healthcare in underdeveloped regions may hamper the growth of the peripheral guidewires industry over the forecast period.



Global Peripheral Guidewires Market: Overview

Increasing demand for MI procedures

Minimally invasive procedures are a revolutionary substitute for large surgical incisions. MI procedures are replacing conventional surgical procedures to ensure better outcomes and cut down on the overall healthcare cost. MI procedures help to lower the chances of infection, eliminates complications, and shortens the duration of hospital stay. Peripheral guidewires are MI medical supplies that are extensively used to access the peripheral vessels in the body to ensure precision in interventional procedures or surgeries. Therefore, with the increasing preference for MI procedures will lead to the expansion of the global peripheral guidewires market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Advances in guidewire technology

Manufacturers operating in the market are launching more advanced peripheral guidewires that yield improved clinical outcomes and provide an improved diagnostic and interventional experience. the emergence of nitinol-based peripheral guidewires has created new opportunities for end-users, owing to beneficial features, such as superelasticity, maximal deflection, and desirable shapes that do not allow kinking. Technological advances have enabled manufacturers to offer customized peripheral guidewires depending on the requirement and application. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global peripheral guidewires market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peripheral guidewires manufacturers, that include Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Also, the peripheral guidewires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



