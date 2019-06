NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

The global permanent magnet motor market was valued at USD 31.03 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 52.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Permanent magnet motors have seen a significant rise in their adoption over the years, due to their high efficiency and throughput. This trend is expected to follow over the coming years, owing to product differentiation and innovations supported by market incumbents.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778468/?utm_source=PRN



-Due to lack of direct contact between stator and rotor, PMM has been identified to provide higher efficiency and speed, in comparison to conventional ACIM. Due to this, it is now being deployed in various end-user industries and by multiple companies, worldwide. Lower operating temperatures of PMM also reduce wear and tear, and minimize maintenance requirements, making it a suitable replacement for conventional motors. PMM motors have been integrated into different industries for years, owing to their extended bearing and insulation life, robust construction, and to enable a trouble-free operation in harsh environments.

-The earth metals used in PMM are rare-earth magnets, like neodymium and samarium-cobalt magnets. These metals are considered to be incredibly strong with magnetic fields exceeding 1.4 tesla, when compared to 0.5 to 1.0 tesla for ferrite or ceramic magnets. Although, these rare-earth metals find applications in different products, the overall availability of rare-earth metals has been limited, due to their distinct geochemical properties.



Scope of the Report

A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than traditional induction motors or motors with field windings, for certain high-efficiency applications, such as electric vehicles.



Key Market Trends

Energy Segment to Hold Significant Share



-The two fastest-growing means of producing electricity are the solar and wind energy sectors. According to Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), 2016 was another strong year for the global wind industry, with annual installations reaching more than 50 GW. It did not match the record-breaking installations witnessed in 2015, when the annual market crossed the 60 GW mark for the first time.

-In 2016, new investments in clean energy fell to USD 287.5 billion, 18% lower, when compared to the record investment of USD 348.5 billion, in 2015. According to BNEF, Asia-Pacific (specifically China) alone accounted for USD 135 billion or almost 47% of the total global investments in clean energy, during 2016.

-The global production at the end of 2016 was 486.8 GW, representing a cumulative market growth of more than 12%. The 23.4 GW in new installations, in China, powered this growth. Overall, the global wind power industry installed 54.6 GW, in 2016.



North America to Witness Significant Growth



-The United States established a new renewable energy milestone in 2017. For the first time, wind and solar energy accounted for a significant portion of all electricity generation, with wind comprising 8%, and solar coming in at 2%. -However, hydroelectric power still held the dominant share in the region.

-In 2016, US wind installations totaled over 82 GW. Wind surpassed traditional hydropower generation to become the largest source of renewable electric power.

-In Canada, around 700 MW of new wind capacity was installed, and with a total of 12 GW installed capacity, became the eighth-largest market, globally.

-The increasing market demand spurred greater diversification within the sector in the United States, in 2016, with over 31 models on the market from 18 different brands, including the RE100 members, General Motors, and BMW. This is expected to boost the growth of the PMM market.



Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately competitive. Market incumbents can gain an advantage to garner larger market share with innovations and investments in R&D. The intensity of competitive rivalry is expected to further increase, owing to increasing levels of market penetration and deployment of powerful competitive strategies by market players.

Some of the key players are Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and ABB. Some of the new and recent developments in the market are as follows:

-ABB was awarded a contract with Swedish energy company, Malarenergi, to develop "smart city solutions". Malarenergi provides a broad range of essential services for Västerås's 150,000 residents and businesses. The utility operates hydropower plants, the local power grid, a waste-to-energy plant, heating and cooling networks, water, and wastewater treatment plants, a water distribution network, and a fiber-optic network.

-Rockwell Automation helped Irving Consumer Products, a Canadian-based manufacturer, to automate its Georgia plant. The scope of the project includes low- and medium-voltage motors, as well as a complete portfolio of integral services and support throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in 2019.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778468/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com