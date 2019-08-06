NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Respiratory Protection, Protective Clothing), By End Use (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026







The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 79.66 billion by 2026 It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding employee safety and health along with increasing fatalities at workplace on account of lack of protection is expected to drive the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



Occupational safety regulations play a significant role in driving the PPE market. Regulations imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards, European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), and Japan Industrial Safety and Health Association (JISHA) along with several other country-level agencies are expected to positively impact on the demand for PPE.



Economic growth in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries has elevated the need for better public infrastructure such as airports, harbors, rail transport systems, and roadways. The growth of the construction industry is projected to drive the personal protective equipment market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.



Rising importance of high-end materials to exhibit specialty features such as improved heat, wear and tear resistance, and enhanced comfort has increased pressure on companies to conduct extensive R&D activities. Furthermore, escalating prices of carbon fiber, liquid silicone rubber, and silicates used in PPE production are likely to challenge industry participants.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Hand protection equipment includes disposable and durable gloves accounting for 23.5% of the market share in terms of in 2018 owing to rising instances of hand injuries at workplace such as severe chemical and thermal burns, punctures, abrasions, and cuts

• Respiratory protective equipment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026 on account of rising demand for employee protection against hazardous vapors and gases, chemical agents, particulates, radiological particles, and biological contaminants

• Manufacturing industry accounted for 20.2% revenue share in 2018 owing to the rising demand for safeguarding employee safety to avoid injuries that may arise due to cuts, abrasions, and chemicals and to avoid overhead costs such as compensations

• Europe accounted for 33.4% of the revenue share in 2018 on account of the stringent regulations imposed by the European Commission related to employee health and safety

• Major players operating in Personal Protective Equipment market offer a wide range of products with distinctive features. Their manufacturing plants include robotics and automation facilities, highly equipped raw material handling mechanisms, and storage facilities to improve standardization.



