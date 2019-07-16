NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Personal Safety Alarms Market: About this market



Personal safety alarms are small portable devices that produce high decibel sounds when activated by pushing a button or pulling the pin. This personal safety alarms market analysis considers sales through both offline and online distribution channel segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of personal safety alarms in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the touch and feel experience to make informed purchase decision significantly help the offline segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global personal safety alarms report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing personal safety concerns, premiumization of personal safety alarms, and increasing demand for personal safety alarms among older adults. However, challenges such as the availability of alternate self-defense products, rise in fraudulent and counterfeit personal security alarms, and personal safety whistle as a potential substitute may hamper the growth of the personal safety alarms industry over the forecast period.



Global Personal Safety Alarms Market: Overview



Increasing demand for personal safety alarms among elderly people



The demand for personal safety alarms is high among older people in the US, the UK, and Ireland. In these countries, older adults prefer living alone, and they are at increased risk of being mugged owing to their vulnerability. Vendors have leveraged this market potential and are offering portable safety alarms for the elderly in the form of pendants, wrist watches, and others. Vendors will continue to record consistent sales. The global personal safety alarms market is expected to record a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for child safety alarms



Rising concern among parents about the safety of their children, while they are at school or farther locations, has increased the scope of sales of child safety alarms. Therefore, the vendors of personal safety alarms market have been offering child safety locator alarms, emergent child safety alarms, electronic child safety alarms, and seat belt child safety alarms. Therefore, the growing demand for child safety alarms will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global personal safety alarms market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Personal Safety Alarms producers, which include BASU Corp., Doberman Security Products Inc., JNE Security Ltd., Mace Security International Inc., and SABRE - Security Equipment Corp.



Also, the personal safety alarms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



