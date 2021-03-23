The Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of Almost 13% During the Forecast Period

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop-in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The GPS personal tracking devices are expected to be the leading segment based on technology in the global market during the forecast period.



The GPS personal tracking devices are expected to be the leading segment based on technology in the global market during the forecast period. What are the major trends in the market?

Growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices is one of the major trends in the market.



Growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 13%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 186.23 million .



Growing at a CAGR of almost 13%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be . Who are the top players in the market?

Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC, and WTS – Positioning Solutions AB. are some of the major market participants.



Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC, and WTS – Positioning Solutions AB. are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers?

Rise in dual-income households is one of the major factors driving the market.



Rise in dual-income households is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 36% of market growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Bus Seating Systems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The bus seating systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.46 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC, and WTS – Positioning Solutions AB. are some of the major market participants. The rise in dual-income households will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this personal safety tracking devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is segmented as below:

Technology

GPS Personal Safety Tracking Devices



Bluetooth Personal Safety Tracking Devices

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

End-user

Children



Elderly



Adults

Distribution channel

Specialty Stores



Department Stores



Online Retail



Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40794

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The personal safety tracking devices market report covers the following areas:

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Trends

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices as one of the key trends for the Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market growth during the next few years.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

GPS personal safety tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Elderly - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adults - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal

safety tracking devices

Increase in government initiatives to ensure the personal safety of citizens

Rising demand for personal safety tracking devices with innovative features

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amber Alert GPS, Inc.

Angel Sense Ltd.

BrickHouse Security

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Globalstar Inc.

Jio Inc.

Le Vise Products LLC

Location Based Technologies Inc.

Veriot LLC

WTS – Positioning Solutions AB

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/personal-safety-tracking-devices-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

