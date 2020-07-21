NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global pH sensors & analyzers market is estimated to garner a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The factors projected to influence the growth of the market are the growing emphasis on workplace safety, increased focus of wastewater treatment in the industrial sector, and strict government regulations over municipal & industrial wastewater disposal.





MARKET INSIGHTS

pH sensors & analyzers are an instrumental part of the process analytics industry. They are used to find the pH value of fluids in various industrial processes for assessing water and liquid being used in production processes. There is a rising awareness among people, a growth in population in developing economies, along with climate change, agricultural intensification, all of which are among the factors affecting the water and wastewater treatment market growth. Industries like paper, food, refined petroleum, chemicals, make large-scale use of water. This calls for water treatment facilities at different levels. Further, textile manufacturing is considered to be one of the biggest water polluters. The water generated contains phthalates, lead, organochlorines, and other chemicals. The water thus disposed into water bodies can lead to severe health problems and diseases in human beings. Thus, the rising prioritization of wastewater treatment is set to boost the market growth during the forecast period. At the same time, the incorporation of pH sensors entails a high level of initial investment for quality maintenance purposes. The high costs thus are estimated to be a setback for market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global pH sensors & analyzers market is geographically segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The region of North America garnered the largest market share in 2019.



There is an increasing demand for pH sensors as a result of the growing presence of drug discovery operations. The region has the rich presence of companies that are collaborating so as to lower the overhead cost.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive environment of the market encompasses many regional and global players that are contesting to consolidate their place in the market. Some of the leading players in the market are George Fischer Piping Systems Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, Hach Company Inc, ABB Limited, Endress+Hauser AG, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ABB LIMITED

2. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO

3. ENDRESS+HAUSER AG

4. GEORGE FISCHER PIPING SYSTEMS LTD

5. HACH COMPANY INC

6. HALMA PLC (SENSOREX)

7. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

8. KOBOLD MESSRING GMBH

9. METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC

10. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE (FOXBORO)

11. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

12. XYLEM INC

13. YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



