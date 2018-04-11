LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global pharmaceutical desiccant market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The market is chiefly driven by the growing aging population, various initiatives taken by the government to ensure the quality of drugs, and the expanding pharmaceutical market.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5118339







MARKET INSIGHTS

The global pharmaceutical desiccants market is segmented based on the types and end user.The types market is further sub-segmented into molecular sieves, activated alumina, silica gel, carbon-clay desiccant, and other types.



Among all, silica gel holds the largest share in the type market considering that it has simple manufacturing process, high specific surface area, and superior adsorption characteristics.The end-user segment includes API's, tablets, capsules, diagnostic kit and nutraceutical product packaging.



Good mechanical strength, better protection from moisture, excellent heat stability are the advantages that aid the tablets segment to grow at a significant pace in the end-user market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global pharmaceutical desiccants market covers regions like the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world.The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The Chinese market has the highest utilization rate as compared to the other countries in this region. The North American market is anticipated to hold the biggest share by the end of the forecast period on account of the strong government support, increasing R&D expenditure and expanding manufacturing base.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Dominant players in the global pharmaceutical desiccant market are Capitol Scientific, Inc., Clariant, CSP Technologies, Inc., Desiccare, Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Multisorb Technologies, Munters Ab, Oker-Chemie Gmbh, Proflute AB, Rotor Source, Inc., Sanner Gmbh, and W. R. Grace & Co.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5118339



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-pharmaceutical-desiccant-market-is-predicted-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-4-39-during-the-forecast-period-of-2017-2025--300628044.html