NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and increasing adoption of single-use technologies to drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is estimated to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2019 to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of single-use technologies, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the growing demand for nanofiltration are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



Systems segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, by product

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. The systems segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of single-use technologies in membrane filtration.



Raw material filtration segment to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.The raw material filtration segment is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period.



The increasing focus of regulatory bodies on ensuring the safety of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process has made this application a crucial part of the pharmaceutical processes.



APAC market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of key players in countries such as Singapore, China, and India and the significant spending on R&D activities in several APAC countries.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

•?By Respondent Type: Supply-side: 80%, Demand-side: 20%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 57%

•?By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%



The major companies operating in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market are Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher (US) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France). This study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



This study covers the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market across various segments.It aims at estimating the size of the market and its growth potential in different segments, namely, product, application, material, technique, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



This report will help market leaders as well as new entrants by providing the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pharmaceutical membrane filtration market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



