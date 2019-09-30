NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pharyngeal Cancer Market: About this market

This pharyngeal cancer market analysis considers sales from targeted therapy and chemotherapy products. Our analysis also considers the sales of pharyngeal cancer in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the targeted therapy?segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of novel targeted therapies will play a significant role in the targeted therapy?segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global pharyngeal cancer market report looks at factors such as high-risk factors for pharyngeal cancer, increasing geriatric population, and increasing awareness of pharyngeal cancer. However, availability of alternative treatment options, adverse effects of chemotherapy, and high cost of targeted therapy may hamper the growth of the pharyngeal cancer industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816949/?utm_source=PRN

Global Pharyngeal Cancer Market: Overview



High-risk factors for pharyngeal cancer



Pharyngeal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer as it largely attributed to the prevalence of high-risk factors such as increase in the use of tobacco, excessive alcohol consumption, increase in viral infections, and occupational exposure. Viral infections associated with the throat can lead to the development of throat cancer, including pharyngeal cancer. Moreover, individuals working in high-dose radiation environments can also develop pharyngeal cancer as they are exposed to certain chemicals, dust, or fumes. Thus, such high-risk factors for pharyngeal cancer will lead to the expansion of the global pharyngeal cancer market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Emergence of pipeline molecules



Despite the high prevalence of pharyngeal cancer, there is a lack of approved targeted therapy drugs for treatment. This is encouraging vendors to invest significantly in the development of novel therapeutics with limited side effects. For instance, Roche is developing TECENTRIQ, which is a novel PD-L1 monoclonal antibody to prevent cancer immune evasion.?The filing of this molecule is expected in 2022, and it is expected to receive marketing approval by the end of the forecast period. Similarly, AstraZeneca is also conducting clinical trials of durvalumab, a PD-L1 molecule in combination with different drugs.? Thus, the expected approvals of the late-stage pipeline molecules are anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pharyngeal cancer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharyngeal cancer manufacturers, that include AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Also, the pharyngeal cancer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816949/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

