Global Photo Editing Software Market: About this market



Photo editing software is used to enhance, add digital filters, change the saturation, exposure, color, and brightness, and sharpen original digital photographs. This photo editing software market analysis considers sales generated from the adoption of photo editing software by end-users for personal and commercial purpose. Our analysis also considers the sales of photo editing software in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing preference for photography as a hobby or profession will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global photo editing software market report looks at factors such as the increasing smartphone penetration, growth in web designing services, and investments and partnerships. However, the availability of free photo editing software, increasing piracy of photo editing software, and high costs of commercial photo editing software may hamper the growth of the photo editing software industry over the forecast period.



Global Photo Editing Software Market: Overview



Growth in web designing services



Photo editing software is extensively used by website developers to provide text information onto photos and standardize image as per size and style. It allows the development of images compatible for mobile, social media platforms, and e-commerce. The increasing need for responsive website designing and use of photo editing software will lead to the expansion of the global photo editing software market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Use of AR in photo editing



Using AR in photo editing enables the end-users to add realistic effects and provide an accurate and realistic view. In addition, the emergence of advanced depth sensors in smartphone cameras is enabling an easy adoption of AR in the photo editing process. This growing adoption of AR technology in photo editing software is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global photo editing software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photo editing software manufacturers, that include ACD Systems International Inc., Adobe Inc., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., and Phase One AS.



Also, the photo editing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



