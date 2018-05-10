LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market by Type (1N and 2N) and Applications (Telecommunication, Fiber to the X system (FTTX), Passive Optical network (PON), Cable television network (CATV), and Others) - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
The global planar lightwave circuit (PLC) splitter market was valued $778.8 Million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,352.7 Million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023, Planar lightwave circuit splitter offers a comprehensive temperature range, improved uniformity, enhanced reliability, and a smaller size for use in industries like hospitality, institutes, and others. The global planar lightwave circuit splitter market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in purchasing power and strengthening economy across the globe.
The Asia-Pacific planar lightwave circuit splitter market is expected to have highest market share and is estimated to reach $330.1 Million by 2023 at a significant CAGR of 10.6%, due to the increase in demand for strong and broad network connection across the globe.
The market for the planer lightwave circuit splitters is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, the market is categorized into 1N and 2N. The applications covered in the study include telecommunication, Fiber to the X system (FTTX), passive optical network (PON) , cable television network (CATV), others include local area network (LAN) & wide area network (WAN).Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players in the global market are Corning, Exfiber Optical Technologies, Fiberon Technologies, Go Foton, Huihong Technologies, Ntt Electronics, Oemarket, Opto-Link Corporation, Prysmian, and other companies include Reliable Photonics, Shenzhen Technologies, and Sun Telecom.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the planar lightwave circuit splitters market.
In-depth analysis of the lightwave circuit splitters market is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
1N
2N
By Application
Telecommunication
Fiber to the X system (FTTX)
Passive optical network (PON)
Cable television network (CATV)
Others (LAN and WAN)
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
