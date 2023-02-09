The Global Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $1328.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plant-Based Beverages Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the plant-based beverages processing equipment market and is forecast to grow by $1328.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period. Our report on the plant-based beverages processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for single-serve, multi-packs, and sustainable packaging, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, and shelf life extension of food products.

The plant-based beverages processing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Homogenizer

Filtration

Heat exchangers

Filling and packaging systems

Others

By Type

Soy

Almond

Oat

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing health consciousness as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based beverages processing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding global vegan population base and increasing adoption of automation in beverage packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plant-based beverages processing equipment market covers the following areas:

Plant-based beverages processing equipment market sizing

Plant-based beverages processing equipment market forecast

Plant-based beverages processing equipment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based beverages processing equipment market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Coperion GmbH, Enprosyst Solution Pvt. Ltd. , Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corp., HRS Process Systems Ltd., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Pro Mach Inc., Seppelec S.L, SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., TCP Pioneer Inc., TechQu, and Tetra Pak Group. Also, the plant-based beverages processing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

