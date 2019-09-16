NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Plastic Compounding Market: About this market

This plastic compounding market analysis considers sales from packaging, construction, automotive, electrical and electronics and other applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of plastic compounding in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the packaging segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced shock-absorbing features and growing plastic films will play a significant role in the packaging segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plastic compounding market report looks at factors such as growth in demand for polymers, growing demand for lightweight vehicles, and increase in adoption of plastic packaging. However, weaker industrial production, lack of technology in developing countries, and increasing demand for biodegradable plants may hamper the growth of the plastics compounding industry over the forecast period.



Global Plastic Compounding Market: Overview

Growing demand for lightweight vehicles

The automotive sector is focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicles because of the increased demand for fuel-efficient cars. To reduce the overall weight of vehicles, the manufacturers are replacing metal components with plastic parts. Plastic compounds provide better safety and thermal resistance along with fuel efficiency because of their improved strength and better non-malleable and ductile nature. Thus, the growth rate of plastic compounds in the automotive sector is expected to increase with the introduction of more efficient electric vehicles, where there is an increased need for electricity and heat resistance. This will lead to the expansion of the global plastic compounding market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Strategic acquisitions and new production facilities

The demand for polymers, resins, and plastic compounds is increasing from several end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, healthcare, consumer electronics, and packaging industries. The growing demand for plastic compounds has encouraged vendors to expand their market presence through strategic acquisitions and new production facilities. For instance, LyondellBasell acquired A. Schulman Inc. to increase its plastic compounds and resin production. Such acquisitions and new production facilities are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global plastic compounding market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic compounding manufacturers, that include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hillenbrand Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Mexichem SAB de CV, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, Sojitz Corp.

Also, the plastic compounding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



