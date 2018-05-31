The global plastic surgery instruments market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%

The global plastic surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1,479.0 million by 2023 from USD 1,002.0 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Increasing awareness and demand for cosmetic surgeries, growing number of age-related surgeries across the globe, and increasing incidence of cancer are the key drivers of the global plastic surgery instruments market. However, the presence of stringent safety regulations for cosmetic procedures and the growing adoption of nonsurgical approaches and minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Electrosurgical instruments are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and other plastic surgery instruments. The electrosurgical instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the growing demand for reducing the operating time of surgeries are driving the growth of the electrosurgical instruments market



In 2018, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and other end users.The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.



The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures performed in hospitals and increasing demand for cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.



Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe.However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth rate of the region is attributed to factors such as the growing middle-class disposable income in emerging Asian countries, growing aging population and age-related cosmetic procedures, and increasing medical tourism in the region. The increasing focus of prominent players in Asia is also supporting market growth in the region.



Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the plastic surgery instruments market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, procedure, end user, and region.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall plastic surgery instruments market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.





