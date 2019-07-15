NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Pneumonia is a lung infection that occurs in one or both the lungs caused by bacteria, virus, or fungi; however, bacterial pneumonia is the most common form occurring in adults. Pneumonia results in inflammation in the air sacs (known as alveoli) of the lungs thereby filling the alveoli with fluid (pus cells), thus causing breathing problems. Pneumococcal disease is common in young children, but older adults are at the greatest risk of serious pneumococcal infections and even death. Pneumonia vaccines are primarily administered to children less than 2-years old and adults aged 65 years and older. This vaccine helps individuals provide immunization against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria that cause infection in the lungs.



The key factors that drive the growth of the global pneumonia vaccine market include an increase in the prevalence of pneumonia across the globe, rise in government focus on immunization programs for pneumonia, and introduction of novel pneumococcal vaccines such as PCV10. However, longer timelines required for pneumonia vaccine production and high costs associated with the development of such vaccines restrain the market growth.



Based on Vaccine Type, the market is segmented into Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV/PPV). Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Prevnar 13, Synflorix and Pneumovax23. According to sector, the market is segmented into Public sector and Private sector. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is further segmented into Distribution partner companies, Non-governmental Organizations (NGO) and Government Authorities. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Glaxosmithkline Plc. (GSK), LG Corporation, Panacea Biotec Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Pnuvax Incorporated, Poonawalla Investments & Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd., SK Holdings Co., Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and MERCK & CO., Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Vaccine Type



• Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)



• Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV/PPV)



By Product Type



• Prevnar 13



• Synflorix



• Pneumovax23



By Sector



• Public sector



• Private sector



By Distribution Channel



• Distribution partner companies



• Non-governmental Organizations (NGO)



• Government Authorities



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Glaxosmithkline Plc. (GSK)



• LG Corporation



• Panacea Biotec Limited



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Pnuvax Incorporated



• Poonawalla Investments & Industries Pvt. Ltd.



• Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd.



• SK Holdings Co., Ltd.



• Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.



• Merck & Co., Inc.



