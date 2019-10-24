The Global Pole Saw Market to Reach Revenues of Over $700 Million by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Pole Saw Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018−2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global pole saw market is expected to realize an absolute growth of 36% - a leap of about $200 million revenue between 2018 and 2024.

2. North America and Europe remain the most promising regions with significant growth opportunities for vendors in the next five years. The adoption of garden equipment in APAC remains slow, despite huge potential. The APAC market is expected to grow at a low CAGR.

3. Owing to low prices of electric models, professional users are shifting their preference from gas-powered to electric devices. Thus, electric and battery-operated pole saws are likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

4. Eco-friendly options with reduced noise levels and high efficiency are witnessing traction in developed countries. Vendors such as Husqvarna are investing revenues in the development of models with lesser carbon footprints.

5. The introduction of innovative features such as anti-vibration solutions and adjustable chain tensioning systems remains key focal points for vendors to boost demand during the forecast period.

6. Manufacturers are also emphasizing on product expansion through online portals. Omni-channel strategies remain at the center of strategy formulation around pole saw marketing.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, fuel type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 23 other vendors.

Pole Saw Market – Segmentation

Standard pole saws are expected to account for the majority share in the pole saw market during the forecast period. The growing trend of purchasing outdoor power equipment and tools is expected to augur well for standard pole saws.

Gas-powered pole saws are likely to witness spurt in demand as they are more powerful than electric and battery versions. However, the market for battery-powered pole saw is expected to witness growth due to the improvements in battery technology.

The wide application of electric-powered devices for trimming branches, sprucing up trees, and cutting small logs is likely to drive the residential segment.

Market Segmentation by Products

Standard Pole Saw

Telescopic Pole Saw

Market Segmentation by End-user

Residential Users

Commercial Users

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Electric-powered

Battery-powered

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Latin America

Pole Saw Market – Dynamics

Vendors are increasingly focusing on offering products, which are lighter, stronger, and durable. With the inclusion of features such as excellent powerful engines, power-to-weight ratio, coupled with user-centric designs, the efficiency is expected to enhance with outstanding cutting performance and results, thereby bolstering the demand of pole saws. With the increasing availability of new and latest technology, professional landscapers are emphasizing on the adoption of reliable techniques, which are expected to propel business growth.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Gardening Equipment

Growing Technological Innovations

Increasing Adoption of Eco-friendly Products

Pole Saw Market – Geography

The increasing demand for technologically advanced, well-designed and automated tools is gaining prominence among residential as well as commercial users in North America. Europe, which is led by the Nordic, the UK, Germany, and France, is expected to witness demand for electric-powered equipment due to increasing technological developments. China, Japan, Australia, and India are the major contributors to the pole saw market in APAC and are expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are considered as the mature markets for the pole saw industry in the region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Nordic Countries

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors Profiled in the Report are:

Husqvarna Group

Silky Saws

STIGA Group

STIHL

Other vendors include - American Lawn Mower, Briggs & Stratton, Cobra Garden Machinery, Ego Power, Einhell Germany, Emak, Gaus Co. Ltd., Generac Power Systems, Globe Tools Group, Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt), Mitox Garden Machinery, MTD Products, Pellenc, Positec Tool Corporation, Robert Bosch Group, R&R Products, Snow Joe, Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries (TTI), Wen Products, Yamabiko Corporation, Yard Force (Merotec), and Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery.

